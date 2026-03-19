California Museum To Remove Cesar Chavez From Hall Of Fame After Sexual Abuse Allegations

MENAFN - USA Art News) California Museum Plans to Remove Cesar Chavez From the California Hall of Fame After Abuse Allegations

A major state honor bestowed on Cesar Chavez is poised to be withdrawn. The California Museum in Sacramento said its board of trustees plans to remove the labor leader from the California Hall of Fame following newly published allegations of sexual abuse.

The museum's decision comes in the wake of a New York Times investigation that detailed claims that Chavez sexually abused multiple girls and engaged in misconduct with women connected to the United Farm Workers (UFW), the organization he helped lead. The Times reported that its findings were based on interviews with more than 60 people as well as a review of internal union records.

According to the Times, multiple women described being abused as minors in the 1970s. The investigation also reported allegations of sexual misconduct involving adult women within the movement. Some accounts, the newspaper said, described repeated abuse over a period of years.

If the board proceeds, it would mark the first time the California Museum has rescinded an induction into the California Hall of Fame. In a statement, the museum said it was taking the step in response to the seriousness of the allegations, while also acknowledging Chavez's historical role in advancing farmworker rights.

The museum also said it is developing a formal process to guide any future removals, signaling that the Chavez case may set a precedent for how the institution handles honorees whose legacies are later challenged by new reporting or evidence.

The fallout has extended beyond Sacramento, triggering a wider reassessment of Chavez's public commemoration. The United Farm Workers has canceled public events tied to Chavez's birthday in response to the reporting. Meanwhile, officials in multiple states have said they are considering renaming schools, streets, and other institutions that bear his name.

In California, the debate has reached the state's highest levels. Governor Gavin Newsom said he would discuss with lawmakers whether to revisit the state holiday honoring Chavez.

Chavez has long occupied a singular place in California's civic mythology, celebrated for organizing farmworkers and shaping labor politics in the 20th century. The museum's planned action underscores how quickly institutions are being pressed to reconcile public honors with allegations that complicate, and in some cases fundamentally alter, the narratives those honors were meant to enshrine.