4 Must-Try Dishes To Prepare At Home This Eid Al Fitr

Eid is a celebration of togetherness, generosity and the comfort of food shared with loved ones. The table is always filled with dishes that feel festive and familiar. Think: a fragrant Kacche gosht ki biryani, Rehmani paneer pista korma, and bowls of sheer khurma or date sourdough bread. These are the dishes that bring people together and signal Eid has truly arrived.

By T.K. Khaleel from Artisan Bakers

Ingredients:

First mix – autolyse:

3 L of water

Second mix:

400 ml of water

Mix-ins:

Method:

Add the dates and mix gently at a slow speed for two minutes until evenly incorporated.

Transfer the dough to the chiller at 4°C and proof for 14 hours.

Remove from the chiller and allow the dough to rest at ambient temperature for four hours before baking.

Kacche Gosht Ki Biryani

By Chef Naved Nasir from Khadak

For the Kacche Gosht Ki marinade:

30 g ginger paste

1 tbsp green chilli paste

1⁄2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp garam masala powder

30 ml lemon juice

2 tbsp chopped mint

40 ml sunflower oil

A pinch of saffron

For the rice:

1 tbsp oil

1 tsp kewra water

For finishing:

2 tbsp saffron water

Fresh coriander cress

Method:

Wash the basmati rice 2–3 times and soak it in water for about 2 hours.

Spread the marinated mutton in a heavy-bottomed casserole pot. Layer the half-cooked rice evenly over the mutton.

Seal the pot tightly with foil or dough and cook on medium heat for 15 minutes, then reduce the heat and cook for another 25–30 minutes on dum.

Rehmani Paneer Pista Korma

By Chef Naved Nasir from Khadak

For the pistachio gravy:

2 green cardamoms

1 tbsp fresh coriander

For the gravy base:

1 tsp green chilli paste

Salt to taste

For the paneer:

2 tbsp cream

For the stuffing:

1 tbsp chopped coriander

1 tbsp crushed cashews

1⁄2 tsp chaat masala

Salt to taste

Method:

For the gravy base, heat ghee in a pan. Add ginger paste, garlic paste and green chilli paste and sauté until fragrant.

Mix all the stuffing ingredients together in a bowl.

Spoon the hot gravy into the centre of a serving dish. Arrange three paneer roulades in the centre, leaving about 2 cm space between each roulade. Drizzle with cream and finish by sprinkling pistachio powder over the paneer.

Sheer Khurma

By Chef Naved Nasir from Khadak

Ingredients:

80 g cashew nut paste

20 g sliced almonds

20 g golden raisins

30 g chironji (almondette)

Method:

Add sugar, almonds, pistachios, raisins, chironji and sliced dates. Mix well.

Pour into a serving bowl, garnish with pistachio silvers and serve warm.

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