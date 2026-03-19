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4 Must-Try Dishes To Prepare At Home This Eid Al Fitr

4 Must-Try Dishes To Prepare At Home This Eid Al Fitr


2026-03-19 04:41:40
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) From fragrant biryani to indulgent sheer khurma, these festive favourites bring warmth, flavour and tradition to your table
    By: External Author

    Eid is a celebration of togetherness, generosity and the comfort of food shared with loved ones. The table is always filled with dishes that feel festive and familiar. Think: a fragrant Kacche gosht ki biryani, Rehmani paneer pista korma, and bowls of sheer khurma or date sourdough bread. These are the dishes that bring people together and signal Eid has truly arrived.

    Dates Sourdough Bread

    By T.K. Khaleel from Artisan Bakers

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    Ingredients:

    First mix – autolyse:

    5 kg Flour T65

    800 g pain au son flour

    3 L of water

    Second mix:

    2 L Baker Khaleel sourdough

    200 g salt

    400 ml of water

    Mix-ins:

    3.5 kg dates

    Method:

    Add both flours and water to a twin-arm dough mixer and mix at a slow speed for about 20 minutes. Allow the dough to rest in the mixing bowl for one hour.

    Add sourdough, salt and water. Mix slowly for 5 minutes, then increase to fast speed for about 30 minutes.

    Add the dates and mix gently at a slow speed for two minutes until evenly incorporated.

    Proof the dough at ambient temperature for about 9 hours in a covered container, folding and tightening the dough every 3 hours.

    Transfer the dough to the chiller at 4°C and proof for 14 hours.

    Divide the dough into six pieces, each approximately 2400 g. Shape into ovals and place into bannetons before proofing again in the chiller for around 20 hours.

    Remove from the chiller and allow the dough to rest at ambient temperature for four hours before baking.

    Score the dough and bake in a deck oven preheated to 240°C for about 40 minutes with steam applied.

    Kacche Gosht Ki Biryani

    By Chef Naved Nasir from Khadak

    For the Kacche Gosht Ki marinade:

    1 kg boneless mutton

    80 g brown onions (fried)

    30 g ginger paste

    35 g garlic paste

    1 tbsp green chilli paste

    2 tbsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

    1⁄2 tsp turmeric powder

    1⁄2 tsp green cardamom powder

    1 tbsp garam masala powder

    80 g yoghurt

    30 ml lemon juice

    2 tbsp chopped coriander

    2 tbsp chopped mint

    1 tbsp pineapple paste

    40 ml sunflower oil

    Salt to taste

    A pinch of saffron

    For the rice:

    500 g basmati rice

    1 tbsp salt

    1 tbsp oil

    1 tsp rose water

    1 tsp kewra water

    For finishing:

    30 g butter

    1 tbsp cream

    2 tbsp saffron water

    Fried onions for garnish

    Fresh coriander cress

    Method:

    Wash the mutton thoroughly and drain all excess water. In a large bowl, combine the mutton with ginger paste, garlic paste, green chilli paste, pineapple paste, turmeric, half the red chilli powder, oil and salt. Mix well and marinate overnight in the refrigerator.

    Remove the marinated mutton from the refrigerator. Add the remaining red chilli powder, garam masala, cardamom powder, chopped coriander, mint, fried onions, lemon juice and saffron. Mix well, then fold in the yoghurt. Adjust seasoning.

    Wash the basmati rice 2–3 times and soak it in water for about 2 hours.

    Bring a large pot of water to a boil with salt and oil. Add rose water and kewra water. Add the soaked rice and cook until it is about 50 per cent cooked. Drain the rice.

    Spread the marinated mutton in a heavy-bottomed casserole pot. Layer the half-cooked rice evenly over the mutton.

    Melt the butter and mix it with the cream. Drizzle this mixture, along with saffron water, over the rice.

    Seal the pot tightly with foil or dough and cook on medium heat for 15 minutes, then reduce the heat and cook for another 25–30 minutes on dum.

    Allow the biryani to rest for a few minutes before opening. Garnish with fried onions and coriander, cress, and serve hot.

    Rehmani Paneer Pista Korma

    By Chef Naved Nasir from Khadak

    For the pistachio gravy:

    1 large onion (sliced)

    40 g almonds

    40 g pistachios

    2 green cardamoms

    1 bay leaf

    1 tbsp fresh coriander

    Water as needed

    For the gravy base:

    1 tbsp ghee

    1 tbsp garlic paste

    2 tsp ginger paste

    1 tsp green chilli paste

    1⁄2 tsp cardamom powder

    Salt to taste

    For the paneer:

    200 gms paneer (8x8cm)

    3 tbsp pistachio powder

    2 tbsp cream

    For the stuffing:

    80 g cheddar cheese

    1 tbsp chopped ginger

    1 tbsp chopped coriander

    1 tsp chopped green chilli

    1 tbsp crushed cashews

    1 tbsp golden raisins

    1⁄2 tsp chaat masala

    1 tsp lemon juice

    Salt to taste

    Method:

    In a saucepan, combine onion, almonds, pistachios, bay leaf and green cardamom with water. Bring to a boil and cook until the onions and nuts are soft.

    Strain the mixture and allow it to cool slightly. Transfer it to a blender, add fresh coriander and a little water, and blend into a smooth paste.

    For the gravy base, heat ghee in a pan. Add ginger paste, garlic paste and green chilli paste and sauté until fragrant.

    Add the prepared nut paste along with salt and cardamom powder. Cook on medium heat until the gravy thickens and the ghee begins to separate.

    Mix all the stuffing ingredients together in a bowl.

    Cut the paneer into 1⁄2 cm-thick slices and place them in hot water to soften. Remove and pat dry. Shape the prepared stuffing into small cylinders (40 g each) and place them along one edge of the paneer slices. Carefully roll the paneer to form roulades. Grill the roulades in a pan with unsalted butter until lightly golden.

    Spoon the hot gravy into the centre of a serving dish. Arrange three paneer roulades in the centre, leaving about 2 cm space between each roulade. Drizzle with cream and finish by sprinkling pistachio powder over the paneer.

    Serve hot.

    Sheer Khurma

    By Chef Naved Nasir from Khadak

    Ingredients:

    500 ml full-fat milk

    30 g ghee

    15 g vermicelli

    80 g cashew nut paste

    100 g sugar

    20 g sliced almonds

    20 g sliced pistachios

    20 g golden raisins

    3 Medjool dates (sliced)

    30 g chironji (almondette)

    Pistachio silvers for garnish

    Method:

    Heat the ghee in a saucepan and sauté the vermicelli until lightly golden and aromatic. Remove and keep aside.

    In a heavy-bottomed pan, bring the milk to a boil, then reduce the heat and allow it to simmer.

    Add the cashew nut paste and cook, stirring continuously, until the milk thickens slightly.

    Add sugar, almonds, pistachios, raisins, chironji and sliced dates. Mix well.

    Add the roasted vermicelli and cook for 5–10 minutes until the dessert reaches a slightly thick consistency.

    Pour into a serving bowl, garnish with pistachio silvers and serve warm.

    ALSO READ
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Khaleej Times

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