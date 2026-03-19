Relief Extended To Every Section Of Society, Says CM Bhajanlal Sharma On Rajasthan Day

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, March 19 (IANS) On the occasion of Rajasthan Day, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday flagged off 207 new buses of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) from the Ajmer Road bus terminal.

The induction of these buses is expected to further strengthen the state's public transport system and provide improved, accessible commuting facilities to the general public.

Extending his greetings to the people of the state on Rajasthan Day and the Hindu New Year, the Chief Minister said that 'Iron Man of India' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel established Greater Rajasthan (Brihad Rajasthan) on March 30, 1949, on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada under the auspicious Revati Nakshatra and Indra Yoga.

He noted that this is why the state government has chosen to celebrate Rajasthan Day on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada. This year, the occasion is being celebrated across the state on March 19 with great enthusiasm, alongside several state-level programmes organised over the past few days.

CM Sharma said Rajasthan is progressing rapidly towards realising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a“Developed India, Developed Rajasthan”.

He added that over the past two and a quarter years, new benchmarks of development have been set across various sectors in the state.

On the occasion, he also prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the people. He said that relief has been extended to every section of society over the last two and a quarter years.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister flagged off the buses with traditional rituals (puja). The newly inducted fleet includes 100 Blue Line Express buses, 79 Star Line buses, and 28 air-conditioned buses. These additions take the total increase in the Rajasthan Roadways fleet to 207 buses. All vehicles are equipped with modern safety features to ensure safe, organised, and comfortable travel for passengers.

Marking the occasion, the Chief Minister also distributed helmets to 700 women, recognising them as“Road Safety Pioneers”, and encouraged them to follow traffic rules. The event saw enthusiastic participation from the public, who welcomed and felicitated the Chief Minister. Deputy Chief Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, MP Manju Sharma, along with other public representatives, officials, and citizens, were present on the occasion.