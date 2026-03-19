GCC, Arab, Islamic Countries Issue Joint Statement Following Consultative Ministerial Meeting On Iranian Aggression

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Their Highnesses, and Excellencies Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Republic of Lebanon, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of Turkiye, and the United Arab Emirates held a consultative ministerial meeting on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Riyadh, regarding the Iranian attacks.

The participants discussed the Iranian attacks on member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Republic of Turkiye. They affirmed their condemnation and denunciation of these deliberate Iranian attacks carried out using ballistic missiles and drones, which targeted residential areas and civilian infrastructure, including oil facilities, desalination plants, airports, residential compounds, and diplomatic premises.

The participants stressed that these attacks cannot be justified under any pretext or in any form. They also reaffirmed the right of states to defend themselves in accordance with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations.

The participants called on Iran to immediately cease its attacks, respect international law, international humanitarian law, and the principles of good neighborliness, as a first step toward ending the escalation, achieving security and stability in the region, and activating diplomacy as the means to resolve crises.

They emphasized that the future of relations with Iran depends on respect for the sovereignty of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, refraining from any form of aggression against their sovereignty and territory, and not using or developing military capabilities to threaten countries in the region.

The participants stressed the need for Iran to comply with the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), immediately halt all attacks, refrain from any provocative actions or threats directed at neighboring countries, cease supporting, financing, and arming affiliated militias in Arab states in pursuit of its objectives and against the interests of those countries, and refrain from any actions or threats aimed at closing or disrupting international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz or threatening maritime security in Bab Al Mandab.

They also reaffirmed their support for the security, stability, and territorial unity of Lebanon, the activation of Lebanese state sovereignty over all its territory, and support for the Lebanese government's decision to confine weapons to the authority of the state. They further condemned Israel's aggression against Lebanon and its expansionist policies in the region.

The participants renewed their determination to continue close consultation and coordination on this matter, in order to monitor developments and assess new circumstances, ensuring the formulation of unified positions and the adoption of any necessary legitimate measures and actions to protect their security, stability, and sovereignty, and to halt the unjust Iranian attacks on their territories.

