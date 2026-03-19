Preity Zinta Meets Arjun Rampal At 'Dhurandhar 2' Screening, Marks 'Dil Hai Tumharaa' Reunion

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actors Preity Zinta and Arjun Rampal had a mini 'Dil Hai Tumharaa' reunion at the special screening of 'Dhurandhar 2' in Mumbai.

The two actors, who previously worked together in the 2002 romantic drama, were seen catching up at the event, where Preity even went onto laud Arjun and the makers of Dhurandhar, calling the movie worth watching.

Preity attended the special preview screening of the film held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

In the pictures shared from the event by Preity on her social media account, the actress can be seen posing warmly with Arjun Rampal.

Taking to social media, Preity also shared her excitement after watching the film and praised the performances of the cast.

In her caption, she wrote,“Watched Dhurandhar 2 last night & all I wanna say is 'Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho.' Direction, acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is mindblowing.”

“The first thing mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to see it again in the theater with her friends & I feel exactly the same,” she added.

She further wrote,“@adityadharfilms you have turned me into a fan girl & I love it. Thank you for this incredibly immersive experience. Your skill, your talent and most of all your heart is in the right place. @ranveersingh You have my heart. What a stunning performance. What range, what depth, what sincerity I still need to process everything before I can articulate my thoughts.”

“@actormaddy you know how I felt about your flawless performance earlier & to be honest that goes for the entire cast. @therakeshbedi what timing, @duttsanjay what swag, so much sweetness & sincerity @saraarjunn & last but not the least @rampal72 you have hit it out of the park again.”

She added,“A very special mention of @shashwatology for taking this film to another level with the music. @castingchhabra how do u do this every time? If I forgot anyone I'm sorry I'm so excited. Finally I wanna say #JaiHind 🇮🇳 to every unknown man & woman out there.

Don't miss this folks!”

Talking about Preity Zinta and Arjun Rampal, the two have earlier worked together in the film Dil Hai Tumhaara.

Directed by Kundan Shah, the movie also starred Mahima Chaudhry, Jimmy Sheirgill and veteran actress Rekha.

The family drama, even after 24 years of its release, is still appreciated for its emotional storyline and performances and went on to gain popularity among audiences over time.

Talking about Preity Zinta, the actress during the late 1990s and early 2000s, was among the most popular actresses in Bollywood.

After marrying businessman Gene Goodenough in 2016, the actress shifted base to the United States.

The couple later welcomed twins via surrogacy. While Preity occasionally shares glimpses of her personal life on social media, she keeps her children away from the media spotlight.

The actress often travels to India for professional commitments and important events.

–IANS

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