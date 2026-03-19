Platon Graphics Opens New Westwood Location To Expand Commercial Printing And Large Format Services

MENAFN - GetNews)



The new facility aims to help businesses in Westwood and the surrounding Los Angeles area access faster commercial printing, signage production, and professional installation services designed to meet tight deadlines and growing branding needs.

Platon Graphics has announced the opening of its new Westwood location, bringing expanded commercial printing and large format graphic services to businesses across the area. The new facility is designed to support companies that require dependable printing solutions, quick turnaround times, and professional installation for a wide range of branding and visual communication projects.

Businesses can learn more about available services through the company's Business Printing in Westwood page:

The new Westwood operation allows Platon Graphics to work more closely with local companies, including retail stores, corporate offices, event organizers, and construction teams throughout the UCLA and Los Angeles area. By increasing its production capabilities and improving service accessibility, the company aims to help businesses complete projects on schedule without compromising quality.

Expanding Printing and Graphic Capabilities

With the opening of its new facility, Platon Graphics is offering a full range of commercial printing and signage services tailored to the needs of modern businesses. The company specializes in creating visual materials that help organizations promote their brand, guide customers, and enhance physical spaces.

Services available through the new Westwood location include:

. Custom banners and construction banners

. Barricade graphics and building wraps

. Window wraps and perforated window decals

. Custom wallpaper and corporate wall murals

. Floor graphics and countertop graphics

. Retail signage and event signage

. Wall wraps and large format printing services

. Fleet graphics and Custom Rub On Transfers

. Custom signs and event graphics

These services support businesses that need anything from short-term promotional displays to long-lasting environmental graphics.

Supporting Businesses With Fast Turnaround

One of the primary goals of the new location is to reduce production and installation delays that businesses often face when preparing for store openings, marketing campaigns, or major events.

The team behind Platon Graphics facility focuses on combining efficient production with experienced installation services. This approach helps ensure that large format graphics, storefront branding, and interior signage are completed accurately and delivered on schedule.

According to the company, many projects require quick execution while still maintaining visual quality. The new Westwood facility was developed to meet that demand while maintaining the company's emphasis on professional craftsmanship.

Serving the Westwood Business Community

Westwood continues to grow as a hub for retail, education, healthcare, and corporate offices. The New Platon Graphics location in Westwood allows the company to work more directly with businesses in the area that require professional printing and branded environments.







From eye-catching storefront displays to large-scale building wraps, the company focuses on helping businesses create visuals that attract attention and communicate their message clearly. Each project is designed with the client's specific branding and space requirements in mind.

About Platon Graphics

Platon Graphics is a commercial printing and large format graphics company that provides custom signage, environmental graphics, and branded visual solutions for businesses. The company serves organizations across Los Angeles with services that include banners, wall graphics, window displays, fleet graphics, and large-scale installations. With a focus on precision, fast turnaround times, and customer collaboration, Platon Graphics helps businesses create impactful visual experiences that support their brand and marketing goals.