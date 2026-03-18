Science Meets Luxury: Korean Skincare Innovator Hubislab Makes Its Dubai Debut. Hubislab Enters Dubai: The Clinical-Grade Korean Beauty Brand Redefining What Skincare Can Do

MENAFN - GetNews) The Korean-founded brand, rooted in human bioscience and clinical formulation, marks its first-ever presence in Dubai's rapidly evolving premium skincare market.







DUBAI, UAE - HubisLab, a Korean skincare brand developed by GNI Co., Ltd. and grounded in the principles of human bioscience, has officially launched in Dubai - marking its first-ever entry into the Middle Eastern market. The brand, which has built its reputation across dermatology clinics, aesthetic treatment centres, and professional skincare practitioners in more than 30 countries, brings with it a philosophy that prioritises clinical credibility, ingredient integrity, and measurable skin improvement over superficial cosmetic effect.

Dubai has emerged as one of the world's most sophisticated beauty markets, driven by a consumer base that is increasingly informed, internationally travelled, and uncompromising in its expectations of quality. For a city that has long welcomed the best of global beauty, the arrival of HubisLab represents something distinct: a Korean skincare brand that does not rely on trend alone, but on science, clinical testing, and a decade of real-world results from the professional aesthetic space.

At the heart of HubisLab's approach is its proprietary MITT technology - Mineral Intracellular Transduction Technology - a delivery system designed to carry active ingredients beyond the surface layer of the skin and into the dermis, where lasting change occurs. This is the same technology trusted by clinicians performing laser treatments, MTS procedures, and advanced post-procedure skin recovery protocols, and it now arrives in Dubai in both professional and home-care formats.

The brand's product range spans fourteen distinct lines, each engineered around a specific skin concern or treatment stage: from the Post Rays Line, formulated for post-laser and post-procedure recovery, to the Moisture Max, A.C Clearing, Derma Max, and Premium Active lines designed for daily clinical care. Every formulation adheres to what HubisLab describes as a "safe ingredient standard" - a commitment to clean, non-irritating actives backed by dermatological testing.

"Dubai's consumers have elevated their expectations of skincare considerably over the past decade," notes a representative of HubisLab's regional launch team. "They understand ingredients. They ask the right questions. HubisLab was built for exactly that kind of consumer - one who wants results they can see and science they can trust."

The launch is positioned as a long-term market commitment rather than a short-term product introduction. HubisLab intends to work alongside aesthetic professionals, dermatology clinics, and premium retail partners in the UAE to bring its clinical protocols to both professional treatment settings and home-care routines. This dual-channel approach - clinic and consumer - reflects the brand's founding philosophy: that the best skincare outcomes happen when professional-grade science is made accessible at every stage of a person's skin health journey.

Korean beauty has long been a driving force in global skincare innovation, and Dubai has been among the most receptive markets for its evolution. What distinguishes HubisLab from the wider wave of K-beauty exports is its insistence on clinical grounding over aesthetic novelty. Whilst many Korean beauty brands have built their identity around innovative textures and packaging, HubisLab's identity is built in the laboratory - and in the consultation rooms of the clinics that have trusted it.

"This is not simply a product launch," said a senior spokesperson for the brand. "It is the beginning of a presence. We are here to work with the professionals and consumers of Dubai who have been looking for skincare with genuine clinical depth - and to demonstrate that Korean innovation, when rooted in science, can set a new benchmark for what the region expects."

HubisLab's Dubai launch is supported by a full portfolio of professional training, protocol documentation, and ingredient transparency materials - resources that reflect the brand's commitment to partnership with the aesthetic and medical communities it serves.

For media enquiries, stockist information, professional partnerships, and product access, please contact the details listed below.

"Dubai has always recognised quality. HubisLab enters this market not with noise, but with evidence - a decade of clinical trust built in dermatology rooms across thirty countries, and a technology platform that delivers the kind of skin improvement that consumers here will recognise immediately. We are not here to compete with trend-driven beauty. We are here to define a higher standard."

Attribution: Senior Spokesperson, HubisLab Dubai Launch

"The Dubai consumer is one of the most discerning in the world. They have access to everything, and they choose carefully. HubisLab is for the person who has moved past marketing promises and wants to understand what is actually happening to their skin - and why. We bring clinical-grade Korean skincare to Dubai because this city deserves that level of integrity, and because we believe the right formulation, applied correctly, changes everything."

Attribution: Regional Director, HubisLab Middle East

ABOUT HUBISLAB

About HubisLab

HubisLab is a professional-grade Korean skincare brand developed and operated by GNI Co., Ltd., headquartered in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. Founded on the principles of human bioscience, HubisLab develops clinically informed skincare formulations designed for use in dermatology clinics, aesthetic treatment centres, medical spas, and professional post-procedure care environments - as well as by discerning consumers seeking science-backed home-care solutions.

The brand's proprietary MITT (Mineral Intracellular Transduction Technology) enables active ingredients to penetrate beyond the epidermal layer and into the dermis, supporting fibroblast stimulation, collagen synthesis, and measurable improvements in skin elasticity and resilience. All formulations adhere to a strict safe-ingredient standard - dermatologically tested, free from identified harmful substances, and optimised for minimal irritation and maximum efficacy.

HubisLab's product portfolio spans fourteen distinct lines addressing the full spectrum of professional and consumer skin concerns, including post-procedure recovery, advanced hydration, acne management, brightening, anti-ageing, and clinical chemical peeling. The brand is distributed across more than 30 countries through professional aesthetic channels and premium retail partnerships.

HubisLab's Dubai launch marks the brand's first presence in the Middle East, bringing its clinical-grade Korean skincare expertise to one of the world's most sophisticated beauty markets.

Website: