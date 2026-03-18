Sean Penn Visits Ukrainian Frontline Unit In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The brigade's press service announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Penn, having skipped the Oscars ceremony, arrived in Ukraine and had the opportunity to personally visit a combat unit of the 157th Mechanized Brigade carrying out missions on the Donetsk front," the statement said.

During the visit, he spoke with Ukrainian servicemembers, expressing sincere support and gratitude for their courage, dedication, and commitment to defending Ukraine.

The military said his visit is a sign that the world sees and values Ukrainian defenders who continue to protect the country's freedom and independence every day.

"Such meetings inspire us and remind us that even in the most difficult times we are not alone, and our bravery will not go unnoticed," the brigade said.

Ukrzaliznytsia presents Sean Penn with“Oscar” made from steel of railcar damaged in Russian attack

The 98th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles on March 15.

Sean Penn won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for the film One Battle After Another. Media reports said the actor skipped the ceremony to travel to Ukraine.

On March 16, Ukraine's state rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia confirmed his arrival in Kyiv, where he also met with President Volodymyr Zelensky.