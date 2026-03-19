Andhra Pradesh CM, Guv Extend Ugadi Greetings

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, March 19 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor, S. Abdul Nazeer, and Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, have greeted people on the occasion of Telugu New Year Ugadi. Leaders of various political parties have also greeted people on the occasion.

The Governor said in his message that on the happy and auspicious occasion of 'Sri Parabhava nama Samvatsara Ugadi' festival, the Telugu New Year Day, he extend heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, and the Telugu people living all over the world.

“Ugadi is a festival of joy, and I hope and the New Year brings prosperity and a bright future for all. 'Ugadi pachhadi' that consists of the tastes of life, is a symbolic reminder to be prepared to experience all types of flavours that life has to offer throughout the year,” he said.

“I am confident that 'Sri Parabhava nama Samvatsara Ugadi' festival will usher in peace, prosperity, harmony and happiness to all sections of people of the State,” the Governor added.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu extended heartfelt greetings to all Telugu people on the occasion of Ugadi.

He wished that this new year brings a fresh light into the life of all, they be blessed with long life and good health and all their hopes and aspirations are fulfilled.

“With the P4 initiative we've embarked upon to build a poverty-free and equitable society, may everyone actively participate in and advance various welfare and development programs. May the 'Swarna Andhra Vision 2047' progress successfully,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan extended Ugadi greetings to the people. He wished that this Ugadi brings joy into the life of everyone.

YSR Congress Party president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Y.S. Sharmila also greeted people on the occasion of Ugadi.