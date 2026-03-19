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Iranian Leader Pledges Justice Over Security Chief Larijani’s Death
(MENAFN) Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, declared on Wednesday that those responsible for the killing of senior security figure Ali Larijani will face consequences, warning that the “criminal murderers” involved will “soon have to pay.”
According to reports, Khamenei shared a message on the social media platform X, expressing that he received the news of Larijani’s death “with deep sorrow.” The attack also resulted in the deaths of Larijani’s son and several associates.
He praised Larijani as “a man of knowledge, foresight and wisdom,” emphasizing that his decades-long involvement in political, military, cultural, and administrative roles had established him as “an eminent figure.”
Khamenei further stated that the killing “attests to his importance and the enmity harbored by the enemies of Islam toward him,” adding that “shedding the blood of such people… will only make it stronger.”
“Every drop of blood has its due retribution” and that the “criminal murderers of these martyrs will soon have to pay,” he vowed.
As stated by officials, Larijani was killed early Tuesday during a joint US-Israeli strike. The attack also claimed the lives of his son Morteza, aide Alireza Bayat, multiple members of the security council, and his bodyguards.
The offensive by the United States and Israel has reportedly been ongoing since late February, leading to approximately 1,300 deaths, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched retaliatory drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as neighboring countries such as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states that host American military facilities. These strikes have caused casualties, damaged infrastructure, and disrupted both global markets and air travel.
According to reports, Khamenei shared a message on the social media platform X, expressing that he received the news of Larijani’s death “with deep sorrow.” The attack also resulted in the deaths of Larijani’s son and several associates.
He praised Larijani as “a man of knowledge, foresight and wisdom,” emphasizing that his decades-long involvement in political, military, cultural, and administrative roles had established him as “an eminent figure.”
Khamenei further stated that the killing “attests to his importance and the enmity harbored by the enemies of Islam toward him,” adding that “shedding the blood of such people… will only make it stronger.”
“Every drop of blood has its due retribution” and that the “criminal murderers of these martyrs will soon have to pay,” he vowed.
As stated by officials, Larijani was killed early Tuesday during a joint US-Israeli strike. The attack also claimed the lives of his son Morteza, aide Alireza Bayat, multiple members of the security council, and his bodyguards.
The offensive by the United States and Israel has reportedly been ongoing since late February, leading to approximately 1,300 deaths, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched retaliatory drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as neighboring countries such as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states that host American military facilities. These strikes have caused casualties, damaged infrastructure, and disrupted both global markets and air travel.
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