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Russian Leader Extends Condolences to Iran Over Larijani’s Death
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday conveyed his condolences to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, following the death of top security official Ali Larijani in an attack earlier in the week.
According to reports, Putin shared a message expressing sympathy, stating: “Please accept our deepest condolences on the death of Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Larijani.”
He described Larijani as a “true friend” of Russia, noting that he played an important role in strengthening ties between Moscow and Tehran and “will remain in our hearts.”
“Please convey my sincere condolences and support to the deceased's family and friends,” he added.
As stated by officials, the Israeli military announced on Tuesday that Larijani had been killed in an airstrike carried out near Tehran, saying he was “eliminated” in what it described as a “precise strike” conducted overnight Monday.
Later the same day, according to statements, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed that the attack resulted in Larijani’s death along with his son, his aide Reza Bayat, and several associates.
Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia “strongly condemns actions aimed at causing harm to the health, or especially the murder and liquidation, of representatives of the leadership of sovereign Iran.”
According to reports, Putin shared a message expressing sympathy, stating: “Please accept our deepest condolences on the death of Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Larijani.”
He described Larijani as a “true friend” of Russia, noting that he played an important role in strengthening ties between Moscow and Tehran and “will remain in our hearts.”
“Please convey my sincere condolences and support to the deceased's family and friends,” he added.
As stated by officials, the Israeli military announced on Tuesday that Larijani had been killed in an airstrike carried out near Tehran, saying he was “eliminated” in what it described as a “precise strike” conducted overnight Monday.
Later the same day, according to statements, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed that the attack resulted in Larijani’s death along with his son, his aide Reza Bayat, and several associates.
Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia “strongly condemns actions aimed at causing harm to the health, or especially the murder and liquidation, of representatives of the leadership of sovereign Iran.”
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