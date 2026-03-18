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Iranian Women’s Football Team Passes Through Istanbul
(MENAFN) The Iranian national women’s football team, returning from the 2026 Asian Cup in Australia, reached Istanbul Airport on Tuesday during their journey home.
Because Iran’s airspace remains closed following joint US-Israeli strikes on Feb. 28, the team took a detoured route, flying from Australia to Malaysia, then Oman, before arriving in Türkiye.
At Istanbul Airport, the delegation completed passport control under police escort.
The group reportedly included some players who had initially sought asylum in Australia but later withdrew their requests. From Istanbul, they continued their trip back to Iran by road.
Because Iran’s airspace remains closed following joint US-Israeli strikes on Feb. 28, the team took a detoured route, flying from Australia to Malaysia, then Oman, before arriving in Türkiye.
At Istanbul Airport, the delegation completed passport control under police escort.
The group reportedly included some players who had initially sought asylum in Australia but later withdrew their requests. From Istanbul, they continued their trip back to Iran by road.
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