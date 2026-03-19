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Qatar Confirms No Injuries After Missile Strikes on Ras Laffan Facility
(MENAFN) Qatar announced on Thursday that emergency crews have successfully put out all fires at Ras Laffan Industrial City, located roughly 80 kilometers north of Doha, after the site was struck by Iranian missiles. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were recorded.
According to statements, the Interior Ministry indicated that while the fires have been extinguished, security and containment efforts remain ongoing. Teams specializing in explosive ordnance disposal have also been dispatched to inspect and secure the area.
As stated by reports, QatarEnergy revealed that several liquefied natural gas facilities in Ras Laffan were hit during overnight strikes, causing fires and extensive damage.
The escalation follows ongoing hostilities that began in late February, with joint US and Israeli operations in Iran reportedly resulting in around 1,300 deaths, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has carried out retaliatory drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, as well as countries such as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states that host US military installations.
According to statements, the Interior Ministry indicated that while the fires have been extinguished, security and containment efforts remain ongoing. Teams specializing in explosive ordnance disposal have also been dispatched to inspect and secure the area.
As stated by reports, QatarEnergy revealed that several liquefied natural gas facilities in Ras Laffan were hit during overnight strikes, causing fires and extensive damage.
The escalation follows ongoing hostilities that began in late February, with joint US and Israeli operations in Iran reportedly resulting in around 1,300 deaths, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has carried out retaliatory drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, as well as countries such as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states that host US military installations.
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