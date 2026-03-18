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Henry Taylor

Henry Taylor


2026-03-18 03:07:15
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor, Department of Philosophy, University of Birmingham
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I'm an associate professor in the Department of Philosophy at the University of Birmingham.

I'm interested in philosophy of cognitive science, philosophy of mind, metaphysics, and robotics.

I have worked on perception, consciousness, attention, peripheral vision, the development of scientific concepts, scientific taxonomy, and robotics.

Most of my research involves drawing together work from natural science and philosophy.

Experience
  • –present Birmingham Fellow and Leverhulme Fellow, University of Birmingham
Education
  • 2015 University of Durham, Philosophy

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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