Deadly Malviya Nagar Fire: Owner Arrested, Was Told 'Everything Works In Delhi' For Illegal Room Expansion - 10 Points

MENAFN - Live Mint) The deadly fire at a hotel-cum-B&B in Malviya Nagar of New Delhi has put the spotlight on how the owner conducted illegal expansion in the hotel because“everything works in Delhi”. Lovkesh Bajaj, the owner of the B&B, has been arrested, and during police interrogation, he revealed that structural changes were suggested as“routine” by“another person”.

The hotel operated without a fire NOC in a congested bylane in South Delhi. As more details on glaring lapses in operating the B&B surfaced, signs of a disaster waiting to unfold became increasingly apparent. The fire started early on Wednesday morning and spread through the five-floor building.

The building had only one point of entry and exit, permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door – factors that combined to turn the building into a virtual death trap. As many as 21 people have died in the fire, and many others are critically injured.

MALVIYA NAGAR B&B FIRE – 10 POINTS

Bajaj claimed he had delegated day-to-day operations of the establishment to another person, who was handling billing, accounts and overall management. He further told the investigators that structural changes that included an increase in room size and modifications were suggested by another person who has not been named. Though illegal, the person had assured Lovkesh that such structural changed were“routine” and that“everything works in Delhi.” It is mandatory for any building in Delhi above 15 metres in height to get a fire safety clearance. The premises did not have a Fire NOC, Lovkesh Bajaj told the police. The building was only ground floor plus one till six-seven years ago. The later additions were done without informing the authorities. Besides, a complete building plan was not submitted.

After the incident, the Delhi government has decided to officially withdraw its Bed and Breakfast (B&B) policy. The authorities will also review all establishments operating under the scheme, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered, and an FIR has been registered against the property's owner, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said. She has sought a detailed report from the South Delhi district magistrate and warned of strict action if any lapses were found. Of the 21 deceased, 12 were foreign nationals. They were reportedly from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mozambique and Liberia. Several people had jumped out of the burning building by breaking the windows to escape the flames, witnesses said, with residents dragging mattresses from a nearby store to try to break their fall.

Sources have told ANI that Lovkesh Bajaj told the Delhi Police he did not have time to personally manage or oversee the premises.| Tragic end: Eight members of Gurugram CA's family perish in Malviya Nagar fire| Malviya Nagar fire: PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex gratia for kin of deceased