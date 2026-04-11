Cervelat, The 'Swiss National Sausage'

MENAFN - Swissinfo) What is the Swiss national dish? It's a tricky question, as culinary specialities are usually linked to a specific canton or region. But the cervelat is a serious contender. This small, plump, pink sausage – unpretentious yet steeped in history – has been a fixture on plates, in rucksacks, on barbecues and in surprisingly passionate discussions among the Swiss for over a century. This content was published on April 11, 2026 - 11:00 9 minutes

I'm mainly in charge of translating, proofreading and publishing articles for SWI swissinfo. I also occasionally write press reviews and original articles on "Swiss oddities" - the things that make Switzerland unique. After studying history and religious studies, I began my journalistic career at Radio Fribourg. After a spell in the newsroom at the Swiss Telegraphic Agency, I joined SWI swissinfo in 2000, where I specialised in federal politics and history. I now translate, proofread and produce stories.

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Deutsch de Cervelat – die Schweizer Nationalwurst Read more: Cervelat – die Schweizer National Français fr Le cervelas, la ((saucisse nationale suisse)) Original Read more: Le cervelas, la ((saucisse nationale sui Italiano it Il cervelat, la“salsiccia nazionale svizzera” Read more: Il cervelat, la“salsiccia nazionale sviz

Along with fondue, raclette, chocolate and rösti, cervelat (cervelas in French) is often cited as one of Switzerland's most emblematic culinary products.

But fondue and raclette are very local products that have only become nationally popular since the middle of the 20th century, under the combined effect of marketing by the cheese industry and the propagation of a national identity built around the myth of an“Alpine nation”.

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