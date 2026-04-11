Cervelat, The 'Swiss National Sausage'
I'm mainly in charge of translating, proofreading and publishing articles for SWI swissinfo. I also occasionally write press reviews and original articles on "Swiss oddities" - the things that make Switzerland unique. After studying history and religious studies, I began my journalistic career at Radio Fribourg. After a spell in the newsroom at the Swiss Telegraphic Agency, I joined SWI swissinfo in 2000, where I specialised in federal politics and history. I now translate, proofread and produce stories.
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French Departm
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Deutsch
de
Cervelat – die Schweizer Nationalwurst
Read more: Cervelat – die Schweizer National
Français
fr
Le cervelas, la ((saucisse nationale suisse))
Original
Read more: Le cervelas, la ((saucisse nationale sui
Italiano
it
Il cervelat, la“salsiccia nazionale svizzera”
Read more: Il cervelat, la“salsiccia nazionale sviz
Along with fondue, raclette, chocolate and rösti, cervelat (cervelas in French) is often cited as one of Switzerland's most emblematic culinary products.
But fondue and raclette are very local products that have only become nationally popular since the middle of the 20th century, under the combined effect of marketing by the cheese industry and the propagation of a national identity built around the myth of an“Alpine nation”.More More History Switzerland says sorry! The fondue invasion
This content was published on May 20, 2022 Swiss comedian and director Patrick Karpiczenko apologises for the Cheese Union, a mafia-like cartel that has flooded the world with cheese.Read more: Switzerland says sorry! The fondue inv
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