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Silk Way West Expands Partnership With Dnata In Singapore
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Baku-based Azerbaijani cargo carrier Silk Way West Airlines has signed a new multi-year agreement with global air and travel services provider dnata for cargo and freighter handling services at Singapore Changi Airport, further strengthening the two companies' longstanding global partnership.
Under the agreement, dnata will handle Silk Way West's twice-weekly freighter services at the airport, covering more than 100 flights and over 15,000 tonnes of cargo annually. Shipments will include general freight, temperature-sensitive goods, and specialized cargo such as oil and gas equipment and aviation and aerospace components.
Singapore is a key node in Silk Way West's network, linking the Asia-Pacific region with markets across the Middle East, Europe, and beyond.
Onno Pietersma, Chief Operating Officer of Silk Way West Airlines, described Singapore as an important gateway and said reliable ground handling is essential to maintaining efficient freighter operations. He added that the continued cooperation with dnata supports the airline's focus on operational excellence and service reliability.
Tom Alwyn-Jones, Managing Director of dnata's airport operations unit in Singapore, said the agreement reflects the strength of their Changi operations. He emphasized that consistent, reliable handling - covering aircraft turnarounds, cargo flows, and service standards - hinges on having the right teams, processes, and systems in place locally.
The new deal builds on a broader relationship between Silk Way Group and dnata that already spans Amsterdam, Dubai, and multiple destinations in Iraq, with dnata handling more than 1,000 Silk Way flights a year across those markets.
The partnership has also extended through a joint venture aimed at developing an aviation services hub at Azerbaijan's newly built cargo airport in the Alat Free Economic Zone.
In Singapore, dnata supports over 30 airline customers and handles approximately 250,000 tonnes of cargo annually at Changi. Globally, the company operates across more than 90 airports in 16 countries. In the 2025–2026 financial year, it handled over 888,000 aircraft turns and moved 3.2 million tonnes of cargo.
Under the agreement, dnata will handle Silk Way West's twice-weekly freighter services at the airport, covering more than 100 flights and over 15,000 tonnes of cargo annually. Shipments will include general freight, temperature-sensitive goods, and specialized cargo such as oil and gas equipment and aviation and aerospace components.
Singapore is a key node in Silk Way West's network, linking the Asia-Pacific region with markets across the Middle East, Europe, and beyond.
Onno Pietersma, Chief Operating Officer of Silk Way West Airlines, described Singapore as an important gateway and said reliable ground handling is essential to maintaining efficient freighter operations. He added that the continued cooperation with dnata supports the airline's focus on operational excellence and service reliability.
Tom Alwyn-Jones, Managing Director of dnata's airport operations unit in Singapore, said the agreement reflects the strength of their Changi operations. He emphasized that consistent, reliable handling - covering aircraft turnarounds, cargo flows, and service standards - hinges on having the right teams, processes, and systems in place locally.
The new deal builds on a broader relationship between Silk Way Group and dnata that already spans Amsterdam, Dubai, and multiple destinations in Iraq, with dnata handling more than 1,000 Silk Way flights a year across those markets.
The partnership has also extended through a joint venture aimed at developing an aviation services hub at Azerbaijan's newly built cargo airport in the Alat Free Economic Zone.
In Singapore, dnata supports over 30 airline customers and handles approximately 250,000 tonnes of cargo annually at Changi. Globally, the company operates across more than 90 airports in 16 countries. In the 2025–2026 financial year, it handled over 888,000 aircraft turns and moved 3.2 million tonnes of cargo.
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