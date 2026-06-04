Massive Fire At Bihar Hospital's ICU Ward, Many Casualties Feared Short Circuit Suspected

MENAFN - Live Mint) Day after a huge blaze at a Malviya Nagar restaurant killed 21 people, including foreigners, casualties are feared in a massive fire that broke out at a private hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The fire reportedly erupted on Thursday, June 4, in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Prasad Hospital.

At least three deaths are confirmed. Some reports have mentioned that as many as 10 people have died in the ICU ward fire.

While the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the blaze.

Subrat Kumar Sen, District Magistrate in Muzaffarpur, has confirmed in a statement that several lives are lost in the ICU fire. The blaze has been contained.

“Several lives were lost following a massive fire that broke out in the ICU of Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur. Firefighting teams, arriving promptly at the scene, have successfully brought the blaze under control. Reports received so far indicate three fatalities. Further details awaited,” he said.

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Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary termed the death of four people in a fire at a private hospital in Muzaffarpur extremely sad. In a post on X, Samrat Choudhary said,“My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the families in this difficult time.”

He also announced ₹4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.“The local administration is fully prepared and proper arrangements have been made in Sadar hospitals for the treatment of the injured,” he said.

The fire at the Bihar hospital comes a day after a huge blaze swept through a Malviya Nagar B&B, killing as many as 21. The hotel was operating without a fire NOC in a congested bylane.

The fire at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani in Malviya Nagar started around 8.30 am and quickly spread through the five-floor narrow building that had only one entry-exit point, permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door, officials said.

Factors which combined to turn the building into a virtual death trap.

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As the flames raged, catching a lot of people in their sleep, rescue workers, including many locals, rushed to pull out those trapped inside. At least 58 people were rescued and rushed to hospitals where 21 were declared brought dead, officials said. The dead include nine Indians, eight of them from an extended family.

Officials have said that the death toll could rise with several of the injured in a critical condition.

(With agency inputs)