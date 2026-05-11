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Syrian Court Continues Trial of Assad Relative Over War Crimes
(MENAFN) A relative of Syria’s former president has appeared for a second time before a court in Damascus as legal proceedings continue over serious allegations of abuses against civilians.
Atef Najib, who is a cousin of ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and previously served as a political security chief in Daraa, attended a second hearing on Sunday at the Fourth Criminal Court in Damascus. The case centers on accusations of human rights violations during his time in office.
According to official reports, the court session was attended by relatives of victims, members of a national transitional justice body, and representatives of international organizations. State media indicated that Najib was formally presented with an indictment covering a wide range of charges.
These include allegations of premeditated killing involving multiple victims, including children, acts of torture resulting in death, unlawful detention, extortion through arrest practices, and issuing direct orders linked to violence and mistreatment. He is also accused of financial crimes such as money laundering.
The charges further reference claims that he used detention as a coercive tool, ordered acts of torture and killings, and participated in systematic violations of personal liberty.
The initial hearing in the case took place on April 26, with no date yet announced for the next session.
Najib, who was detained in January of the previous year, is accused of playing an early role in reported abuses in Daraa, a city widely associated with the beginning of Syria’s 2011 uprising. He is also linked to the arrest and alleged torture of children who had written anti-government slogans on walls—an incident that is widely cited as a trigger for early protests in the country.
In a broader political shift, Assad reportedly left Syria for Russia in December 2024 after ruling the country for nearly 25 years, marking the end of Baath Party rule that had lasted since 1963. A transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January 2025.
Atef Najib, who is a cousin of ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and previously served as a political security chief in Daraa, attended a second hearing on Sunday at the Fourth Criminal Court in Damascus. The case centers on accusations of human rights violations during his time in office.
According to official reports, the court session was attended by relatives of victims, members of a national transitional justice body, and representatives of international organizations. State media indicated that Najib was formally presented with an indictment covering a wide range of charges.
These include allegations of premeditated killing involving multiple victims, including children, acts of torture resulting in death, unlawful detention, extortion through arrest practices, and issuing direct orders linked to violence and mistreatment. He is also accused of financial crimes such as money laundering.
The charges further reference claims that he used detention as a coercive tool, ordered acts of torture and killings, and participated in systematic violations of personal liberty.
The initial hearing in the case took place on April 26, with no date yet announced for the next session.
Najib, who was detained in January of the previous year, is accused of playing an early role in reported abuses in Daraa, a city widely associated with the beginning of Syria’s 2011 uprising. He is also linked to the arrest and alleged torture of children who had written anti-government slogans on walls—an incident that is widely cited as a trigger for early protests in the country.
In a broader political shift, Assad reportedly left Syria for Russia in December 2024 after ruling the country for nearly 25 years, marking the end of Baath Party rule that had lasted since 1963. A transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January 2025.
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