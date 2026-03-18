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Kyrgyzstan Appoints New Head Of National Bank

Kyrgyzstan Appoints New Head Of National Bank


2026-03-18 03:05:59
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 18. Almaz Baketaev was appointed Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

At a session of the Parliament today, 18 March, MPs considered the appointment of the Chairman of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The candidacy of Almaz Baketaev for the position was submitted by Bektur Zulpiyev, the Permanent Representative of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to the parliament.

Following the discussion, deputies elected Almaz Baketaev as Chairman of the National Bank, with 73 deputies voting in favor of his candidacy.

The Parliament also approved the early dismissal of Melis Turgunbaev, the previous chairman of the National Bank.

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Trend News Agency

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