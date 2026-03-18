China's Openclaw Drives New Chatgpt Wave For Investors

China is quietly redefining the AI race-and markets are starting to price a second epicentre, as a multipolar AI world creates“significant opportunities” for investors.

This is the bullish analysis from James Green, regional director of deVere Group with global experience across 18 regulated financial entities, as a huge rally hit markets after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said China's Large Language Model (LLM) OpenClaw is“definitely the next ChatGPT.”

He described it as a foundational shift that expands what individuals can do with AI.

OpenClaw is an AI agent capable of executing real-world tasks such as booking transport and making reservations, marking a clear evolution from passive LLMs to systems that can act.

James Green says this shift represents a structural turning point for investors.

Recent market activity underscores the point. Providers of the underlying models powering these agents have surged, while major Chinese tech firms are accelerating integration into consumer ecosystems.

Companies embedding agentic AI into widely used platforms are seeing immediate investor recognition.

The deVere Investment Director notes that this is where the potentially“significant opportunity” lies.

He adds that investors have yet to fully price in this transformation.

This dynamic is particularly pronounced in China, where integrated digital ecosystems allow for rapid deployment.

Major tech firms are racing to incorporate agentic AI into messaging, payments, and cloud services, creating tightly connected environments in which users can move seamlessly from intent to execution.

He also points to the implications for global competition.

Despite geopolitical tensions, capital is following functionality.

He emphasises that this is still an early-stage shift, but one with far-reaching consequences.

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