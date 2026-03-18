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Morocco Awarded 2025 AFCON Title After Senegal’s Win Overturned
(MENAFN) Morocco has been declared the winner of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) overturned Senegal’s victory in the final and ruled that Senegal forfeited the match.
In a ruling issued on Tuesday, CAF’s Appeal Board cited Article 84 of the AFCON regulations, declaring that the Senegal national team forfeited the final of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.
As a result, the match is officially recorded as a 3‑0 victory for the Federation Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF).
The final, held on January 18 in Rabat, had originally concluded with Senegal winning 1‑0 in extra time following a chaotic stoppage late in regulation. Senegal’s players had left the pitch in protest after Morocco was awarded a penalty during stoppage time while the score remained 0‑0.
After a delay of more than 15 minutes, play resumed, and Morocco missed the penalty before Senegal eventually scored the winning goal in extra time.
Morocco’s football federation filed an appeal contesting the result, arguing that Senegal’s walk-off violated tournament regulations. CAF’s Appeal Board accepted the appeal, overturned the prior disciplinary decision, and awarded Morocco a 3‑0 victory.
In a ruling issued on Tuesday, CAF’s Appeal Board cited Article 84 of the AFCON regulations, declaring that the Senegal national team forfeited the final of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.
As a result, the match is officially recorded as a 3‑0 victory for the Federation Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF).
The final, held on January 18 in Rabat, had originally concluded with Senegal winning 1‑0 in extra time following a chaotic stoppage late in regulation. Senegal’s players had left the pitch in protest after Morocco was awarded a penalty during stoppage time while the score remained 0‑0.
After a delay of more than 15 minutes, play resumed, and Morocco missed the penalty before Senegal eventually scored the winning goal in extra time.
Morocco’s football federation filed an appeal contesting the result, arguing that Senegal’s walk-off violated tournament regulations. CAF’s Appeal Board accepted the appeal, overturned the prior disciplinary decision, and awarded Morocco a 3‑0 victory.
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