403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ex-EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Bloc Losing Credibility
(MENAFN) The European Union is losing credibility because it has failed to push back against the United States, former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, criticizing the bloc’s passive approach to the war in Iran and a recent trade deal with Washington.
In comments made on Monday, Borrell accused EU leaders of pursuing weak and selective policies that allow the U.S. to act with impunity, harming European interests.
Borrell, who has previously criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza, has increasingly targeted the European Commission since leaving office. He said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has “continued to overstep her powers” in foreign policy matters, which the EU’s founding treaties “clearly state” are outside her competence.
He also accused von der Leyen of being “systematically biased in favor of the US and Israel,” adding that Europe is “suffering from the consequences” in terms of high energy prices, while U.S. President Donald Trump openly “gloats” that the situation benefits the U.S. “because they are oil exporters.”
Regarding the EU-U.S. trade agreement, Borrell said the bloc should not ratify the deal struck by von der Leyen and Trump last summer. “The deal was unfair from the beginning,” he said. “They imposed 15% tariffs on us and we reduced ours on them.”
Relations between Washington and Brussels have been tense since Trump returned to office last year, with recurring disputes over trade, defense, digital regulation, and the Ukraine conflict. The new U.S. National Security Strategy labels the EU as strategically unreliable and warns of “civilizational erasure.”
In comments made on Monday, Borrell accused EU leaders of pursuing weak and selective policies that allow the U.S. to act with impunity, harming European interests.
Borrell, who has previously criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza, has increasingly targeted the European Commission since leaving office. He said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has “continued to overstep her powers” in foreign policy matters, which the EU’s founding treaties “clearly state” are outside her competence.
He also accused von der Leyen of being “systematically biased in favor of the US and Israel,” adding that Europe is “suffering from the consequences” in terms of high energy prices, while U.S. President Donald Trump openly “gloats” that the situation benefits the U.S. “because they are oil exporters.”
Regarding the EU-U.S. trade agreement, Borrell said the bloc should not ratify the deal struck by von der Leyen and Trump last summer. “The deal was unfair from the beginning,” he said. “They imposed 15% tariffs on us and we reduced ours on them.”
Relations between Washington and Brussels have been tense since Trump returned to office last year, with recurring disputes over trade, defense, digital regulation, and the Ukraine conflict. The new U.S. National Security Strategy labels the EU as strategically unreliable and warns of “civilizational erasure.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment