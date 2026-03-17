New Technothriller Flight Of The Valkyrie By Curtis G. Smith Launches A High-Stakes Sci-Fi Series Blending Space Exploration, Espionage, And Global Conflict

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"Flight of the Valkyrie By Curtis G. Smith"

Flight of the Valkyrie delivers a gripping race against time aboard the International Space Station

A catastrophic explosion aboard the International Space Station sparks an international crisis in Flight of the Valkyrie, the thrilling first installment in The Asatru Saga by Curtis G. Smith. Released February 28, 2026, this science fiction technothriller delivers heart-pounding action, cutting-edge technology, and a chilling geopolitical conspiracy that could plunge the world into war.

Naval astronaut Claire McFadden is expecting another routine mission in orbit when a sudden explosion cripples the ISS. With one crewmate dead and the station rapidly losing altitude, Claire must fight to stabilize the damaged structure while the remaining crew struggles to survive in space.

But rescue is far from certain.

NASA currently has no manned spacecraft capable of reaching the stranded astronauts, and international agencies prove unwilling or unable to help. With time running out and the station drifting closer to a fiery reentry, Claire's former Navy flight partner, and former love, Steve Paige proposes a daring solution. As a test pilot for a private aerospace company, he has access to an experimental next-generation spacecraft known as the Valkyrie. The mission to rescue the crew is risky and unproven, forcing Steve to confront whether his motives stem from duty... or unresolved feelings for Claire.

Meanwhile, Claire uncovers something even more terrifying than the failing station.

The explosion was no accident.

Evidence points to a sinister plot to turn the ISS itself into a weapon aimed at Washington, D.C. As NASA and the U.S. State Department scramble to prevent disaster, Claire must uncover who sabotaged the station and why, before the truth is silenced forever. The conspirators behind the attack will stop at nothing to protect their identity, even sending an assassin to eliminate the only person who knows what really happened.

With international tensions rising and the threat of World War III looming, the race to save the station, and the planet, has begun.

Blending realistic science with relentless suspense, Flight of the Valkyrie combines the tension of a space survival story with the intrigue of a global thriller, making it a must-read for fans of high-tech action and speculative fiction grounded in real science.

About the Author

Curtis G. Smith brings a lifetime of scientific knowledge and technical expertise to his storytelling. With a background in physics, engineering, and robotics, he crafts science fiction that feels both imaginative and strikingly real.

A world traveler who has visited five continents and more than thirty countries, Smith is also an educator with over twenty-five years of experience in leadership, mentoring, curriculum design, and science instruction. He holds California teaching credentials in Secondary Science and has taught subjects ranging from biology and chemistry to physics and calculus.

Before entering education, Smith served as a highly trained Electronics Technician in the United States Navy and holds industry certifications in Robotics and Mechatronics. His unique combination of military experience, engineering expertise, and global perspective informs the realism and scope of his fiction.

Flight of the Valkyrie marks the beginning of The Asatru Saga, an ambitious science fiction series exploring the intersection of advanced technology, human ambition, and global power struggles.

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Book Details

Title: Flight of the Valkyrie Series: The Asatru Saga, Book 1 Author: Curtis G. Smith Genre: Science Fiction, Technothriller Publication Date: February 28, 2026 Publisher: Independently Published