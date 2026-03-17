Compass Health Invites Community To“Camp Out” For Youth Behavioral Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual fundraiser supports programs for children, youth, and families across Northwest Washington

EVERETT, Wash., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For fifteen years, Compass Health has hosted therapeutic camps that help youth across Northwest Washington build confidence, strengthen social skills, and experience the joy of the outdoors.

Now, the community is invited to share in that same spirit of connection and fun at The Great Compass Health Camp Out, the organization's annual fundraiser supporting its child, youth, and family programs. The event, which takes place April 17, 2026, at 6 p.m. at Thomas Family Farm in Snohomish, will be an evening inspired by the joys of the camp experience. The event is for guests 21 and older. Tickets are available online here.

“Our camps are about more than just outdoor fun,” said Tom Sebastian, CEO of Compass Health.“They give kids a chance to try new things, develop friendships, and experience the kind of connection that can change the trajectory of their lives. The Camp Out will celebrate those moments while supporting the broader network of child, youth, and family programs at Compass Health that serve young people and their families year-round.”

The Great Compass Health Camp Out marks the return of Compass Health's signature annual fundraiser following the organization's decision to reimagine its longstanding gala, previously known as the Building Communities of Hope Gala.

With a fresh format and a relaxed, camp-inspired atmosphere, this year's event will feature nostalgic games and activities, classic camp treats, and opportunities to hear firsthand about the broad impact of Compass Health's youth programs, which serve more than 6,000 Northwest Washington community members every year.

An event highlight will be the Mission Moment, a fireside-style conversation between Compass Health CEO Tom Sebastian and individuals who have directly benefited from the organization's child, youth, and family programs, including a client, a caregiver, and a peer counselor. Together, they will share firsthand perspectives on how these programs support young people and families and the difference they are making in communities across the region.

Additionally, guests will be able to enjoy arcade favorites like Pac-Man, test their skills at Skee-Ball and mini golf, capture memories at the Camp Out photo booth, and purchase event-branded merchandise, including custom-pressed T-shirts and sweatshirts. The evening will feature a raffle and a raise-the-paddle fundraising opportunity, led by longtime host Fred Northrup Jr.

“Across the communities we serve, we continue to see youth behavioral health needs growing, and time and again we hear from community members asking how they can help,” said Tom Kozaczysnki, chief advancement officer at Compass Health.“The Camp Out is a chance to turn that goodwill into action – an evening for people to come together, have fun, and help ensure essential programs remain available to the young people and families who need them most.”

The Great Compass Health Camp Out is a key funding source for Compass Health's child, youth, and family services, including programs that support young people struggling with behavioral health challenges and family chemical dependency issues. Benefiting programs are:



Child and Family Outpatient Programs, which provide an array of counseling and support services to children, youth, and families that may have emotional and/or behavioral health challenges.

Children's Intensive Services / Wraparound with Intensive Services (WISe), which supports children and their families in the least restrictive environment by honoring the family's voice, choice, strengths, and natural supports.

Camp Outside the Box, a camp specifically designed for children and youth in the WISe program that gives them a chance to participate in fun summer activities while also practicing their social skills with other kids in the program.

The Child Advocacy Program (CAP), a program that provides therapeutic services to children and adolescents who have experienced physical or sexual abuse or witnessed a violent crime.

YGo Youth Mobile Crisis Outreach Program, which meets youth where they are, whether at home, school, or other community settings, and provides crisis stabilization and short-term support for up to eight weeks. Camp Mariposa, a year-round addiction prevention and mentoring program for youth affected by substance use disorder of a family member that offers fun, traditional camp activities combined with education and support sessions led by mental health professionals and trained adult mentors.

The event is supported by the generosity of many organizations, including FRANSiS, Kaiser Permanente, and BNB Builders. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for companies looking to connect with like-minded community members invested in mental health.

At a time when behavioral health providers across Washington are facing uncertainty due to proposed Medicaid cuts, community support plays a critical role in sustaining these vital programs and services.

“This year is Compass Health's 125th anniversary, and it's fitting that we're celebrating by returning to where our mission began – supporting children and families,” added Sebastian.“For more than a century, we've been committed to making sure young people in our communities have access to the care and support they need to thrive, and that commitment remains as strong as ever. We're grateful for everyone who stands alongside us to support the next chapter of this work for generations to come.”

To learn more about The Great Compass Health Camp Out and purchase tickets, visit . Tickets for the event close Tuesday, April 3.

About Compass Health:

Compass Health is Northwest Washington's behavioral healthcare leader. A community-based healthcare agency, Compass Health integrates behavioral health and medical care services to form a key section of the community safety net and serve clients and others in need of care and support. From comprehensive mental health treatment to crisis prevention and intervention, supportive housing, children's services, community education and much more, the non-profit organization serves people of all ages throughout Snohomish, Skagit, Island, San Juan, and Whatcom counties.



Media Contacts:

McKenzie Morgan

Firmani + Associates Inc.

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(702) 580-8687



Sarah Forster

Compass Health

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(306) 728-8288