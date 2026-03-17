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US Urges Global Pressure Campaign Against Iran
(MENAFN) The US Secretary of State has instructed American diplomats around the world to intensify efforts in urging foreign governments to take rapid measures aimed at weakening Iran’s capabilities and those of allied groups, citing growing security threats, according to reports.
The directive, circulated to diplomatic and consular missions, forms part of an internal communication described as an “action request” under the heading “Elevated Concern of IRGC Activity,” referring to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Officials were told to relay the message to senior counterparts in host countries by March 20.
"With the elevated risk of attack from Iran and its partners and proxies, all governments must move expeditiously to diminish the capabilities of Iran and Iran-aligned terrorist groups from attacking our respective nations and citizens," the cable said.
The message further emphasized the urgency of the situation, encouraging coordinated international action while global focus remains on the issue.
"We must act while international attention is focused now to end the Iranian campaign of terror in the Middle East and globally. Do not allow this critical movement to pass."
In addition, US representatives stationed in countries that have not officially classified the IRGC or Hezbollah as terrorist organizations were encouraged to push for such designations without delay.
"Such a designation will intensify the pressure on the Iranian regime and limit its ability to sponsor terror activities across the globe that jeopardizes the safety and security of your populations," it said.
The directive comes amid heightened tensions across the Middle East following large-scale US and Israeli strikes on Iran that began in late February, which resulted in significant casualties, including the reported death of the country’s Supreme Leader. In response, Iran has carried out retaliatory drone and missile attacks targeting multiple locations, including Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military facilities, as stated by reports.
The directive, circulated to diplomatic and consular missions, forms part of an internal communication described as an “action request” under the heading “Elevated Concern of IRGC Activity,” referring to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Officials were told to relay the message to senior counterparts in host countries by March 20.
"With the elevated risk of attack from Iran and its partners and proxies, all governments must move expeditiously to diminish the capabilities of Iran and Iran-aligned terrorist groups from attacking our respective nations and citizens," the cable said.
The message further emphasized the urgency of the situation, encouraging coordinated international action while global focus remains on the issue.
"We must act while international attention is focused now to end the Iranian campaign of terror in the Middle East and globally. Do not allow this critical movement to pass."
In addition, US representatives stationed in countries that have not officially classified the IRGC or Hezbollah as terrorist organizations were encouraged to push for such designations without delay.
"Such a designation will intensify the pressure on the Iranian regime and limit its ability to sponsor terror activities across the globe that jeopardizes the safety and security of your populations," it said.
The directive comes amid heightened tensions across the Middle East following large-scale US and Israeli strikes on Iran that began in late February, which resulted in significant casualties, including the reported death of the country’s Supreme Leader. In response, Iran has carried out retaliatory drone and missile attacks targeting multiple locations, including Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military facilities, as stated by reports.
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