Over 2,000 Filipinos Repatriated As Embassy Ramps Up Assistance

More than 2,000 stranded passengers and distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have returned to the Philippines since March 7, as the Philippine embassy in Doha intensifies efforts to monitor developments and assist affected nationals amid ongoing regional disruptions.

In an update posted on its official Facebook page, the embassy said it has been operating round the clock, co-ordinating closely with local authorities, diplomatic missions in Doha, Philippine embassies across the region, and relevant government offices in Manila.

The repatriations were carried out through evacuation flights mounted by Qatar Airways, allowing affected Filipinos to return to Manila and other onward destinations.

Apart from repatriation efforts, the embassy detailed targeted assistance provided to stranded nationals.

At least 28 Filipinos were assisted in crossing the Qatar-Saudi border en route to Riyadh for outbound flights, while three stranded OFWs were helped to re-enter Qatar from Bahrain.

The embassy also facilitated the return of five distressed Filipino tourists to Manila.

Support has also been extended through the embassy's Migrant Workers Office, which has assisted at least 1,112 affected OFWs.

The assistance included arranging onward travel to the Philippines, as well as providing medical support and temporary accommodation.

In addition, at least 241 Filipinos received help in securing Saudi entry visas, enabling them to continue their journeys despite travel disruptions in the region.

The embassy noted that several stranded Filipino transit passengers and temporary visitors have already departed for the Philippines.

Those who remain in Qatar are either being accommodated by their airlines or are under the care of their respective sponsors, with the embassy maintaining awareness of their situation.

Filipinos holding Hayya or Family Visit visas whose travel plans have been affected were advised to co-ordinate directly with their airlines to confirm outbound flights.

Stranded tourists requiring assistance have been urged to contact the embassy through its official e-mail or hotline.

The embassy added that emergency consular and labour-related services continue to operate as usual.

While local authorities have confirmed that the situation remains under control and that Qatar's security environment is stable, the embassy advised Filipinos to limit non-essential movement and follow official safety guidelines.

It also reminded the public to rely on verified information from official government channels and trusted news sources, cautioning against the spread of unverified reports and misinformation.