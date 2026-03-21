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News Update! (21-03-2026)

News Update! (21-03-2026)


2026-03-21 02:14:24
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

Quick update on the top stories...

Qatar condemns Israeli attack on military facilities in southern Syria.

Warmth, joy, togetherness on first day of Eid al-Fitr.

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Gulf Times

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