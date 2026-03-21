GCC Condemns Israeli Attack On Syria
Riyadh: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) strongly condemned an Israeli attack targeting military infrastructure in southern Syria.
In a statement, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al Budaiwi said the attack not only targeted Syrian territory but also threatened regional security and stability.
He stressed the importance of respecting Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, rejecting foreign interference in its internal affairs.
He added that Syria's stability is essential for broader regional security and called for adherence to the principles of the UN Charter to maintain international peace and security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Pipe Network Launches Solanacdn: A Free, Open-Source Validator Client With Built-In Acceleration For Solana
CommentsNo comment