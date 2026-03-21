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GCC Condemns Israeli Attack On Syria

GCC Condemns Israeli Attack On Syria


2026-03-21 02:16:31
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) strongly condemned an Israeli attack targeting military infrastructure in southern Syria.

In a statement, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al Budaiwi said the attack not only targeted Syrian territory but also threatened regional security and stability.

He stressed the importance of respecting Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, rejecting foreign interference in its internal affairs.

He added that Syria's stability is essential for broader regional security and called for adherence to the principles of the UN Charter to maintain international peace and security.

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The Peninsula

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