Residents Celebrate Eid With Fervour Despite Shadows Of Regional Tensions

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Nationals and residents celebrated Eid al-Fitr in great spirits and greeted everyone on the occasion despite the shadows of the ongoing conflicts across the region. Complying with the directives of the authorities, prayers were held indoors at mosques across the country as part of the precautionary measures aimed at ensuring the safety and security of everyone.





Worshippers exchange Eid greetings.

Morning prayers were held indoors at various mosques, where people greeted one another and exchanged Eid greetings, avoiding any outdoor activities. There were clear instructions from the competent authorities on how to attend the mosques to avoid overcrowding, as well as to minimise the presence of children and women.

Following the instructions, the faithful gathered at the mosques to take part in the prayers and maintained all the calm and poise. Worshippers across Qatar gathered in the spirit of solidarity, resilience, gratitude, and unity, sharing the joy and spirit of Eid al-Fitr.

Meanwhile, the Education City Mosque hosted the Eid al-Fitr prayer, bringing together worshippers from across Qatar's community to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan and to reflect, and demonstrate gratitude and unity.

The prayer was attended by community members of all ages, with the gathering being hosted at Qatar Foundation's Minaretein Centre in co-ordination with the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

Though public gatherings and celebrations were avoided as the public complied with government instructions, the festival spirit could not be dampened. It was very much evident among the people as they extended Eid greetings in many ways.

Most families stayed home and spent time with their dear ones, while many shared their joy with friends and relatives through messages and phone calls. Some families in the immediate neighbourhood gathered indoors to celebrate the occasion, sharing pleasantries and food.

Another common way of greeting each other was the social media platforms such as Google Meet, Zoom, among others, to contact a group of people through video call and share the joy. This helped everyone who could not meet each other on the occasion to greet and stay connected. Though at the same place and country and a few kilometers apart, they ignored all the inconvenience and kept the spirit of togetherness and warmth using modern technologies.

A longtime resident, Faisal Mohamed, said that it was the second time in his 24 years in Qatar that he could not visit and meet his brother during the Eid. He said:“My brother works here in Qatar and our families meet at our residence on every occasion especially during Eid. It was during Covid-19 that we had to keep ourselves away for the first time. Now, due to regional tensions, once again, we had to keep ourselves from meeting and greeting each other in person. We know it is important to comply with the government instructions and we have no regrets about it.”

“We had a group call in the morning and greeted all our families and friends over the screens. This is not what we do during the Eid. But we know we have to act according to the prevailing situations and therefore avoided the travel all the way from Al Khor to Doha,” said another resident Ahmed Ghafoor.