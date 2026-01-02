Who's Richer: SS Rajamouli Or Trivikram Srinivas? Director Earnings And Net Worth Compared

When you think of a Tollywood director with the most stardom and earnings, Rajamouli's name comes to mind first. But do you know which Telugu director earns more than him?

Tollywood has many star directors, but Rajamouli is top in stardom and earnings. He took Telugu cinema global, proving our heroes have a 2000 crore market. His earnings are huge.

After Baahubali, Rajamouli's budget and fee have grown. He reportedly takes a profit share, earning around 250 crores per film, making him India's highest-paid director.

Trivikram, a writer-turned-director, also writes for others. As a partner in Sithara, he oversees films and even vets stories for Pawan Kalyan, earning up to 150 crores yearly.

Rajamouli's films are years apart. Trivikram earns consistently as a writer and producer. So, many in Tollywood believe Trivikram's total earnings are higher than Rajamouli's.

Rajamouli is busy with 'Varanasi' starring Mahesh Babu, a 1500 crore pan-world film. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran are also in it. A 2027 summer release is planned.

After 'Guntur Kaaram,' Trivikram hasn't directed. He's worked as a writer and is now making a film with Venkatesh. A movie with Pawan Kalyan might be next.