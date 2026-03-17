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Democrats Ask Justice Department to Investigate Kristi Noem’s Testimony
(MENAFN) Legislators from both the House and Senate Judiciary committees called on the US Justice Department on Monday to examine whether Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem gave false testimony under oath during recent congressional hearings, according to reports.
In a letter to the US attorney general, a senator and a representative pointed to several instances where they say Noem provided testimony that was inaccurate or misleading before judicial committees earlier this month.
"After months of evading our Committees’ requests to testify in routine oversight hearings, Secretary Noem made a series of demonstrably false statements in a brazen attempt to undermine critical congressional oversight of the Department of Homeland Security," the lawmakers wrote in the letter.
The referral highlights Noem’s repeated assertions that her department and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) complied with federal court orders — claims the lawmakers say contradict documented violations.
The lawmakers noted that giving false information to Congress or lying under oath is a federal offense under US law.
"While we have low expectations that you will pursue this matter given your partisan weaponization of the Department of Justice, we note that the statute of limitations for perjury and for knowingly and willfully making false statements to Congress is five years," they wrote.
Earlier in March, the US president announced that a senator will replace Noem, who has been under scrutiny following the killings of two American citizens by ICE agents in Minnesota in January, as many have noted widespread concern over immigration enforcement actions, according to reports.
Democrats had been pushing for Noem’s removal from her post and also supported an impeachment resolution against her.
In a letter to the US attorney general, a senator and a representative pointed to several instances where they say Noem provided testimony that was inaccurate or misleading before judicial committees earlier this month.
"After months of evading our Committees’ requests to testify in routine oversight hearings, Secretary Noem made a series of demonstrably false statements in a brazen attempt to undermine critical congressional oversight of the Department of Homeland Security," the lawmakers wrote in the letter.
The referral highlights Noem’s repeated assertions that her department and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) complied with federal court orders — claims the lawmakers say contradict documented violations.
The lawmakers noted that giving false information to Congress or lying under oath is a federal offense under US law.
"While we have low expectations that you will pursue this matter given your partisan weaponization of the Department of Justice, we note that the statute of limitations for perjury and for knowingly and willfully making false statements to Congress is five years," they wrote.
Earlier in March, the US president announced that a senator will replace Noem, who has been under scrutiny following the killings of two American citizens by ICE agents in Minnesota in January, as many have noted widespread concern over immigration enforcement actions, according to reports.
Democrats had been pushing for Noem’s removal from her post and also supported an impeachment resolution against her.
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