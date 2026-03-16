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Israel to Reopen Rafah Crossing with Egypt
(MENAFN) Israel announced on Sunday that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will reopen on Wednesday, allowing limited travel in both directions.
A government agency stated that the decision followed “a security assessment and an examination of the conditions enabling the resumption of operations at the crossing.”
The terminal will allow a restricted number of passengers while maintaining “the necessary security restrictions in light of the security situation and the threats in the area,” the statement said. Operations will follow the same mechanism in place prior to the closure and will adhere to relevant security directives.
Passenger movement through the crossing will be coordinated with Egypt, require prior security approval by Israel, and be supervised by the European Union mission. Additional screening and identification procedures will take place along the “Regavim” route, which is managed by Israel in army-controlled areas.
The Rafah crossing had been partially reopened on February 2 under limited conditions and strict restrictions. However, on February 28, Israel closed all crossings in the Palestinian territories following the outbreak of the war with Iran.
On March 3, Israel began a gradual reopening of the Kerem Shalom crossing under security restrictions, stating that the entry of aid into Gaza would be based on needs identified by the UN and other international humanitarian organizations.
A government agency stated that the decision followed “a security assessment and an examination of the conditions enabling the resumption of operations at the crossing.”
The terminal will allow a restricted number of passengers while maintaining “the necessary security restrictions in light of the security situation and the threats in the area,” the statement said. Operations will follow the same mechanism in place prior to the closure and will adhere to relevant security directives.
Passenger movement through the crossing will be coordinated with Egypt, require prior security approval by Israel, and be supervised by the European Union mission. Additional screening and identification procedures will take place along the “Regavim” route, which is managed by Israel in army-controlled areas.
The Rafah crossing had been partially reopened on February 2 under limited conditions and strict restrictions. However, on February 28, Israel closed all crossings in the Palestinian territories following the outbreak of the war with Iran.
On March 3, Israel began a gradual reopening of the Kerem Shalom crossing under security restrictions, stating that the entry of aid into Gaza would be based on needs identified by the UN and other international humanitarian organizations.
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