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Arab League Condemns Israel’s Closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN) The Arab League on Sunday criticized Israel’s decision to close Al-Aqsa Mosque to worshippers, particularly during Ramadan, stating that Israel has no right to impose restrictions on Muslim worship at the site.
In a statement, the regional organization described the closure as a clear violation of international law and warned it could have “serious repercussions for regional and international peace and security.”
The statement also urged the international community to pressure Israel to cease its illegal actions at Jerusalem’s holy sites and uphold freedom of worship.
The condemnation comes as Israel has kept Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem closed since the beginning of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, while permitting only around 50 worshippers to pray at the Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied West Bank.
In a statement, the regional organization described the closure as a clear violation of international law and warned it could have “serious repercussions for regional and international peace and security.”
The statement also urged the international community to pressure Israel to cease its illegal actions at Jerusalem’s holy sites and uphold freedom of worship.
The condemnation comes as Israel has kept Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem closed since the beginning of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, while permitting only around 50 worshippers to pray at the Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied West Bank.
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