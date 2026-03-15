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David Smith

David Smith


2026-03-15 07:04:29
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor in American Politics and Foreign Policy, US Studies Centre, University of Sydney
Profile Articles Activity

Dr David Smith is jointly appointed between the United States Studies Centre and the School of Social and Political Sciences at the University of Sydney. Smith has a PhD in political science from the University of Michigan. His book, Religious Persecution and Political Order in the United States, was published by Cambridge University Press in 2015.

Experience
  • 2011–present Lecturer, United States Studies Centre and Department of Government and IR, University of Sydney
Education
  • University of Michigan, PhD
Research Areas
  • Political Science (1606)

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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