Dr David Smith is jointly appointed between the United States Studies Centre and the School of Social and Political Sciences at the University of Sydney. Smith has a PhD in political science from the University of Michigan. His book, Religious Persecution and Political Order in the United States, was published by Cambridge University Press in 2015.

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