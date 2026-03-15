MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post A New Era for the Tricolor: Ten Players Aim for Their Debut with the Costa Rican National Team appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Fernando“Bocha” Batista's first call-up as head coach of the Costa Rican National Tea brought several new developments, particularly the inclusion of young players looking to make their mark in the Tricolor's new era.

The coach announced the roster for the training camp scheduled for March 16–18, a key phase for evaluating players and beginning to finalize the squad that will face the friendly matches scheduled for the end of the month.

Among the main highlights are ten players hoping to make their debut with the senior national team, who will aim to impress the coaching staff during these training session.

The players called up for this purpose are:

. Abraham Madriz

. Christopher Moya

. Shawn Jonson

. Farbod Samadian

. Jorkaeff Azofeifa

. Jorshuad Duarte

. Andrey Soto

. Randy Ramírez

. Doryan Rodríguez

. Darril Araya

. Rodiney Leal

Most of these players share the common trait of being young. Some had already been considered for previous squads, though they have not yet managed to establish themselves as starters, while others are getting their first chance to join the Tricolor's training sessions.

The list also includes players who, although they have already made their debut with the national team, do not typically appear regularly on the roster. Among them are Luis José Hernández, Luis Flores, and Orlando Sinclair, players who will also look to take advantage of this training camp to gain ground in the new cycle.

In terms of experience with the national team, the players with the most appearances in the group are Randall Leal, with 29 matches; Christopher Núñez, with 13; as well as Pablo Arboine and Gerald Taylor, with nine each; and Fernán Faerron, who has played in eight matches with the national team.

With this training cam, Batista officially begins his tenure at the helm of the national team, a process aimed at renewing the team's core with the addition of new key players.

The post A New Era for the Tricolor: Ten Players Aim for Their Debut with the Costa Rican National Team appeared first on The Costa Rica News.