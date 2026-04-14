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Azerbaijan's Financial Sector Assets Hit New Heights In 2025

Azerbaijan's Financial Sector Assets Hit New Heights In 2025


2026-04-14 08:03:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The assets of Azerbaijan's financial sector grew by 7.7% to 60.6 billion manat ($35.6 billion) in 2025, Director of the Central Bank's Financial Stability Department, Atakhan Hasanov, said at a press conference on the presentation of the "Financial Stability Report" today, Trend reports.

"With this indicator, the assets of the financial sector reached 47% of GDP and 66% of non-oil GDP. In general, a rise in assets was observed in each segment of the financial sector," he emphasized.

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Trend News Agency

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