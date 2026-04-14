Azerbaijan's Financial Sector Assets Hit New Heights In 2025

"With this indicator, the assets of the financial sector reached 47% of GDP and 66% of non-oil GDP. In general, a rise in assets was observed in each segment of the financial sector," he emphasized.

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