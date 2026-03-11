Trump's Iran War And The Dollar Damage Done

MENAFN - Asia Times) TOKYO - Whether US President Donald Trump cries“uncle” on the Iran war tomorrow or it drags on, the economic damage is already done on several fronts.

For the globe's top economic powers, the idea of returning to some semblance of normalcy is easier said than done. The ever-festering risk of Iranian retaliation will now become a semi-permanent feature of geopolitical risk analyses. Yet damage to economic confidence could be a more enduring side effect.

In less than 14 months, the Trump 2.0 administration has moved the“Overton window” of what shocks are possible from Washington. Going forward, investors will be factoring in which“Black Swan” event might be announced on Trump's social media feed.

These threats, as well as the“unknown unknowns” risks that Trump World might create over the next 1,046 days, will complicate financial decisions and trading strategies as long as he's in office.

It will be incredibly difficult, in other words, to walk back or live down a 56-day period when a US president's men spirited the leader of Venezuela to a New York jail cell and took out the Iranian leadership with Congress shrugging. And this is on top of the confusion and still-seething anger over Trump's tariff turmoil.

And that's just the damage Trump is doing abroad. At home, the coming fallout from the Iran war reminds us that“this administration is a sequence of supply shocks,” Tim Mahedy, a former Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco economist, tells The New York Times.“This is coming on top of two other very significant supply shocks, tariffs and immigration policy.”

If the Iran conflict drags on for months, says economist Kathy Bostjancic at Nationwide Financial, it could shoulder-check business confidence, prompting households and companies to spend and invest less.“When there is an injection of new uncertainty into the business environment... that's a hit to confidence,” she notes.

What, meanwhile, are the odds that Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new supreme leader, accepts a Trump U-turn, reopens the Strait of Hormuz and just moves on? The successor to his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the first day of the war with the US-Israel tandem and Iran, might not be in the forgiving mood that Trump World seems to think. The attacks, after all, reportedly killed Khamenei's mother, wife and a son as well as several top Iranian defense officials

Yet the real shock in the long run could be a sudden and irreversible loss of faith in the dollar and US Treasury securities. The leader of a Group of Seven economy actively courting rogue-nation status is a new one for the world.

The same goes for a financial superpower that's long called the shots in global circles, so defiantly burning the“exorbitant privilege” that enables it, even now, to sell 10-year US debt at 4.1% yields.