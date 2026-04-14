Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Urges Stronger International Backing For Demining Operations

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Mines continue to pose a deadly threat in Azerbaijan, with 422 citizens killed since the end of the 2020 war, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

The latest incident occurred on April 14, when an employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency was killed after stepping on an anti-tank mine in the village of Ashagi Abdurrahmanli in the Fuzuli region.

“We express our deepest condolences to his family, relatives and colleagues,” the MFA said in a statement shared on the social media platform X.

The ministry emphasized that the tragedy highlights the ongoing humanitarian risks posed by landmines, particularly in territories liberated after the war, where clearance operations remain underway.

Officials emphasized that those involved in demining efforts face daily danger, calling for increased international support to accelerate mine clearance activities and improve safety conditions on the ground.