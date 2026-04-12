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Belgian Hospital Portals Knocked Offline After Cyberattack

Belgian Hospital Portals Knocked Offline After Cyberattack


2026-04-12 04:06:27
(MENAFN) Patient portals at multiple Belgian hospitals have been knocked offline following a cyberattack targeting a Netherlands-based healthcare software provider, media reported Friday.

The incident traces back to a breach at ChipSoft, a Dutch technology company that supplies electronic patient record systems and digital healthcare platforms to medical institutions across the region. The attack has cascaded into service disruptions at three Belgian hospitals — Hospital aan de Stroom in Antwerp, Hospital Oost-Limburg, and Delta Hospital in Roeselare.

Operations Unaffected, Hospitals Say
Hospital representatives moved quickly to reassure patients, stressing that the cyberattack did not penetrate internal systems or interrupt day-to-day clinical operations. Access to online patient records and digital services has nonetheless been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure while the situation is assessed.

A spokesperson for Hospital aan de Stroom confirmed there are no indications that patient data has been compromised.

Healthcare services across all three affected facilities are reported to be continuing normally, with only limited disruption anticipated in the near term.

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