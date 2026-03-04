403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Joint US-Israeli Offensive on Iran Involves Large Troop, Naval Deployment
(MENAFN) More than 50,000 American service members, alongside roughly 200 fighter aircraft and two aircraft carriers, are participating in coordinated US-Israeli military operations against Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Brad Cooper said Tuesday.
In a recorded statement, Cooper described the campaign—now in its fourth day—as the most significant US force deployment in the Middle East in decades.
According to his remarks, American and Israeli forces have carried out strikes on nearly 2,000 locations throughout Iran, deploying over 2,000 munitions since the offensive began. He also stated that Tehran has mounted substantial counterattacks, firing more than 500 ballistic missiles and launching upwards of 2,000 drones in response.
"We are also sinking the Iranian Navy, the entire navy. Thus far, we've destroyed 17 Iranian ships," he said.
Even with the scale of Iran’s retaliation, Cooper asserted that Tehran’s capacity to target US troops and regional partners is steadily weakening as operations progress.
The broader escalation began Saturday, when the United States and Israel initiated sweeping attacks inside Iran. The strikes resulted in nearly 800 fatalities, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior military officials.
In response, Iran has directed drone and missile strikes toward Israel as well as Gulf nations hosting American military installations, widening the scope of the confrontation.
CENTCOM also confirmed that six US service members were killed and several others injured following an Iranian strike on a tactical operations center in Kuwait during the ongoing campaign.
In a recorded statement, Cooper described the campaign—now in its fourth day—as the most significant US force deployment in the Middle East in decades.
According to his remarks, American and Israeli forces have carried out strikes on nearly 2,000 locations throughout Iran, deploying over 2,000 munitions since the offensive began. He also stated that Tehran has mounted substantial counterattacks, firing more than 500 ballistic missiles and launching upwards of 2,000 drones in response.
"We are also sinking the Iranian Navy, the entire navy. Thus far, we've destroyed 17 Iranian ships," he said.
Even with the scale of Iran’s retaliation, Cooper asserted that Tehran’s capacity to target US troops and regional partners is steadily weakening as operations progress.
The broader escalation began Saturday, when the United States and Israel initiated sweeping attacks inside Iran. The strikes resulted in nearly 800 fatalities, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior military officials.
In response, Iran has directed drone and missile strikes toward Israel as well as Gulf nations hosting American military installations, widening the scope of the confrontation.
CENTCOM also confirmed that six US service members were killed and several others injured following an Iranian strike on a tactical operations center in Kuwait during the ongoing campaign.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment