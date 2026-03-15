Qatar Intercepts Drones Launched From Iran On Sunday

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday, March 15, 2026 that the State of Qatar was targeted today by multiple drones launched from the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Qatari Armed Forces successfully intercepted and neutralised all drones.

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