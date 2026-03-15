Bangladesh Seeks Deeper Skilled Worker, Educational Migration Collaboration With Russia

Dhaka: Bangladesh and Russia have expressed their interest in continuing and expanding cooperation in skilled worker migration and educational exchanges as part of their growing bilateral partnership.

The issue was discussed when the Ambassador of Russia to Bangladesh, Alexander Grigoryevich Khozin, paid a courtesy call on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Sunday, March 15.

During the meeting, the Russian envoy congratulated the state minister on assuming office and expressed confidence that bilateral relations between the two countries would continue to grow stronger in the coming years.

Shama Obaed Islam highlighted the longstanding and friendly relations between Bangladesh and Russia, noting that cooperation has been expanding across multiple sectors, including energy, trade and investment, science and technology, education, skilled migration, and people-to-people exchanges, read a press release of the ministry.

Ambassador Khozin reaffirmed Russia's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and appreciated Bangladesh's continued engagement with Moscow on various fronts.

The state minister also sought Russia's support for Bangladesh's candidature for the presidency of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (2026–2027) at the United Nations General Assembly.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the steady progress in bilateral ties and reiterated their commitment to further advancing the longstanding and mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.

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