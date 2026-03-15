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Israeli Airstrikes in Southern Lebanon Claim 14 Lives
(MENAFN) Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported on Sunday that 14 individuals — among them four children — lost their lives, while eight others sustained injuries after three Israeli airstrikes struck southern Lebanon.
“In the attack carried out on the Rahibat neighborhood in the city of Nebatieh in southern Lebanon, seven people, including four children, were killed," the ministry said in a statement.
The announcement also included details about additional strikes that targeted the Haret Saida district in the city of Sidon (Saida) as well as the Katrani area in the town of Jezzine, both located in southern Lebanon.
Based on information from the ministry, seven additional people died as a result of the two Israeli assaults on Haret Saida and Katrani.
Four fatalities occurred in Haret Saida and three in Katrani, while eight individuals suffered injuries during the attacks.
Lebanese local media outlets also indicated that earlier in the morning the Israeli military struck an apartment located in the Shurahbil district of Sidon.
So far, no comprehensive details have been released regarding the aftermath or impact of that particular strike.
Earlier figures from Lebanon’s Health Ministry revealed that 826 people have been killed since March 2 amid the continuing Israeli strikes, including 106 children and 65 women.
“In the attack carried out on the Rahibat neighborhood in the city of Nebatieh in southern Lebanon, seven people, including four children, were killed," the ministry said in a statement.
The announcement also included details about additional strikes that targeted the Haret Saida district in the city of Sidon (Saida) as well as the Katrani area in the town of Jezzine, both located in southern Lebanon.
Based on information from the ministry, seven additional people died as a result of the two Israeli assaults on Haret Saida and Katrani.
Four fatalities occurred in Haret Saida and three in Katrani, while eight individuals suffered injuries during the attacks.
Lebanese local media outlets also indicated that earlier in the morning the Israeli military struck an apartment located in the Shurahbil district of Sidon.
So far, no comprehensive details have been released regarding the aftermath or impact of that particular strike.
Earlier figures from Lebanon’s Health Ministry revealed that 826 people have been killed since March 2 amid the continuing Israeli strikes, including 106 children and 65 women.
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