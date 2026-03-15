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Fire Contained At Ruwais Industrial Complex Following Drone Strike On Tuesday

Fire Contained At Ruwais Industrial Complex Following Drone Strike On Tuesday


2026-03-15 04:39:51
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Relevant teams contained the fire and brought it under control, with cooling operations underway and no injuries reported
    By: WAM

    [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

    Abu Dhabi authorities responded on Tuesday to an incident at a facility in the Ruwais Industrial Complex following a drone strike.

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    According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, relevant teams have contained the resulting fire and brought it under control, with cooling operations currently underway. No injuries were reported.

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    The public is urged to obtain information from official sources only and to refrain from spreading rumours or unverified information.

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Khaleej Times

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