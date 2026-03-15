Fire Contained At Ruwais Industrial Complex Following Drone Strike On Tuesday
- By: WAM
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Abu Dhabi authorities responded on Tuesday to an incident at a facility in the Ruwais Industrial Complex following a drone strike.Recommended For You 'Ramadan just flew by': Dubai worshippers at last Friday prayers before Eid Parkin announces paid parking rates for Jumeirah Village Circle
According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, relevant teams have contained the resulting fire and brought it under control, with cooling operations currently underway. No injuries were reported.
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