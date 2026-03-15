Death Toll From Russian Airstrike On Zaporizhzhia Rises To Two, 21 Injured
"Russia has taken another life – a 17-year-old boy who was wounded in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has died in hospital," Fedorov wrote.Read also: Syrskyi visits Zaporizhzhia axis, where Russians concentrate forces for offensive
According to him, the updated toll after the strike stands at two people killed and 21 injured.
Earlier reports said that 19 people had been injured and one person killed in the Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia on March 14.
Illustrative photo: Pixabay
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