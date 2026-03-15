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UAE Responds to Aerial Threats, Urges Caution on Misinformation
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates intercepted incoming aerial threats early Sunday, as its air defense systems responded to missile and drone activity, according to reports. Authorities urged residents to follow official guidance and avoid spreading unverified information.
The UAE Ministry of Defence sent a mobile alert instructing residents to stay in safe locations and later confirmed that the situation was under control and normal activities could resume, as stated by reports.
Officials in Dubai confirmed that loud explosions heard in the Marina and Al Sufouh areas were caused by air defense interceptions, according to reports.
In Abu Dhabi, emergency teams managed a fire at the Ruwais Industrial Complex triggered by a drone strike, with no injuries reported, as stated by reports. Meanwhile, in the eastern emirate of Fujairah, a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industries Zone followed another interception, resulting in minor injuries to a Jordanian national, according to reports.
The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority advised residents to maintain a safe distance from any debris resulting from the aerial interceptions and to promptly report any sightings to authorities, as stated by reports.
The UAE Ministry of Defence sent a mobile alert instructing residents to stay in safe locations and later confirmed that the situation was under control and normal activities could resume, as stated by reports.
Officials in Dubai confirmed that loud explosions heard in the Marina and Al Sufouh areas were caused by air defense interceptions, according to reports.
In Abu Dhabi, emergency teams managed a fire at the Ruwais Industrial Complex triggered by a drone strike, with no injuries reported, as stated by reports. Meanwhile, in the eastern emirate of Fujairah, a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industries Zone followed another interception, resulting in minor injuries to a Jordanian national, according to reports.
The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority advised residents to maintain a safe distance from any debris resulting from the aerial interceptions and to promptly report any sightings to authorities, as stated by reports.
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