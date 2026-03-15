Four Brothers Killed In Cross-Border Mortar Attack In Bajaur

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

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In Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four members of the same family were killed and one person injured after a mortar shell fired from across the border landed in the border area of Leti in Salarzai tehsil.

According to police, the mortar shell was allegedly fired by the Afghan Taliban regime and landed in a civilian area. As a result, Sajid, Ayaz, Riaz, and Muaz were killed on the spot.

Police said that all four of the deceased were brothers.

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The injured person was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

Following the cross-border mortar attack, fear and panic spread in the border areas, while local residents have demanded immediate action from the authorities.