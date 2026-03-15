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Ukrainian Forces Hit Russian Supply Depot, Drone Storage Site In Zaporizhzhia Region

Ukrainian Forces Hit Russian Supply Depot, Drone Storage Site In Zaporizhzhia Region


2026-03-15 08:02:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

The strikes targeted a logistics and supply depot near the village of Osypenko and a drone storage facility near Prymorsk.

On March 14, Ukrainian defenders also struck concentrations of Russian troops near Kupiansk, as well as near the settlements of Shakhove, Udachne, and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. Another strike targeted the area near Petrivka in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

Read also: Ukrainian forces hit Russian troops and military logistics in occupied territories

The extent of the damage and enemy losses is being clarified.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that overnight on March 15, Ukrainian forces also struck several Russian air defense systems in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Illustrative photo: Pixabay

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