Zelensky Imposes New Sanctions On Russian, Iranian Defense Firms, Paralympians Involved In War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"The sanctions package targeting the military-industrial complex includes 130 individuals and 48 legal entities. Among them are companies involved in supplying components for the production of Kometa-series satellite navigation equipment (used in Russian drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, guided munitions, and aircraft that Russia uses to strike Ukrainian cities and communities)," the statement reads.

The list also includes enterprises involved in the production of the Oreshnik missile system. In addition, it targets Iranian companies and citizens involved in the production of Iranian drones and missiles that are used not only against Ukraine but also in the Middle East against Gulf countries.

EU extends sanctions against Russia for another six months

According to the report, these companies and individuals helped Russia launch, deploy, and expand the production of Shahed drones in Russia. Sanctions were also imposed on Iranian instructors who trained Russian operators of Shahed drones later used to attack Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure.

"The Russian and Iranian military-industrial complexes have long been interconnected. With this sanctions package, we are highlighting the key participants involved in producing the weapons used for Russia's strikes against Ukraine and Iran's strikes against many countries. The world must do much more to break these supply chains, particularly for critical components, and effectively counter this cooperation. And we will work on synchronizing these sanctions," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, advisor and presidential commissioner for sanctions policy.

Another sanctions decision concerns ten Russian Paralympians, all of whom participated in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. According to the statement, they spread Russian propaganda and use sporting events as a platform to whitewash Russia's crimes and occupation.

As reported earlier, the European Council extended individual sanctions imposed over the undermining of Ukraine's territorial integrity for another six months, until September 15, 2026.